Insider suggests Mets NL East rival should steal Pete Alonso
If the New York Mets decide to pursue Pete Alonso in free agency this offseason, there's no question they will be facing stiff competition in bringing him back to Citi Field.
Multiple teams expressed interest in signing Alonso when he became a free agent last offseason. However, there were several other appealing first basemen on the market, and Alonso's relatively down 2024 campaign made some worry whether his best days were in the rearview mirror.
This prompted teams to pivot and sign other players, such as the Yankees reaching a deal with Paul Goldschmidt and the Astros acquiring Christian Walker. And soon enough, both the first base market and Alonso's potential suitors dried up. This made it so the only logical choice for both sides was for the Mets and Alonso to reunite, which is exactly what they did.
The situation is different this offseason. There are fewer first basemen available, and Alonso is coming off arguably the best season of his career, therefore quelling any concerns about whether he can keep producing as he enters his 30s.
Insider Explains Scenario Where Philadelphia Phillies Pursue Pete Alonso
If there was one MLB team that Mets fans would wish Pete Alonso didn't sign with, it would probably be the Philadelphia Phillies. This is because New York and Philadelphia are bitter rivals who will be competing for supremacy in the NL East for years to come.
The good news is that the Phillies already have a star first baseman in Bryce Harper. The bad news is that this won't necessarily keep them from pursuing Alonso in free agency this offseason, which The Athletic's Jim Bowden conveyed in an October 15 article.
Bowden said that the Phillies' top priority this offseason should be re-signing slugger Kyle Schwarber, who hit 56 home runs and produced a .928 OPS during the 2025 regular season. However, if Schwarber signs elsewhere, Bowden said the Phillies should pivot to pursuing Alonso and making him their DH.
Despite his struggles at first base in 2025, Alonso doesn't seem interested in being a DH at this point in his career. Perhaps this will dissuade him from considering the Phillies.
However, there's also a world where Alonso can be convinced to give up on playing the infield and instead solely focus on hitting as he enters the latter half of his MLB career. While this probably won't be happening with the Mets, this could become a factor in the Polar Bear potentially signing elsewhere this winter.