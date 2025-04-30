Insider walks back stance on Mets biggest 'weakness'
Heading into the 2025 season, most discussion about the New York Mets pertained to their projected starting lineup.
This started after the Mets signed Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal. Once Soto put pen to paper, one common sentiment was that the Mets needed to sign another slugger to hit behind Soto as a means of protecting him in the lineup.
And this protection came by the way of New York agreeing to terms with Pete Alonso, bringing him back to Queens on a two-year, $54 million deal. This solidified the Mets having one of baseball's most formidable offenses, at least on paper.
If the Mets' starting rotation was getting attention this offseason, it was typically about the front office not making more of an effort to sign top-tier arms or about the injuries that several starters dealt with during spring training. In fact, the sentiment was that the Mets' starting rotation was clearly their biggest weakness headed into 2025.
But conversation has since skewed extremely positive, as Mets starting pitchers have been baseball's best by a wide margin.
This led to New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman writing an April 30 article titled, "We were all so wrong about the Mets’ supposed biggest weakness," which was his way of walking back his past concerns about New York's pitchers.
Props to Heyman for being willing to admit when he's wrong. While the Mets staff's success is almost guaranteed to slow down at some point, they've been the biggest (positive) surprise of this MLB season by far.