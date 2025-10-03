Internal coaching staff options for the New York Mets
Massive changes are coming to the New York Mets who completed an overhaul of their major league coaching staff on Friday.
Among the names that will not return include co-hitting coaches Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, bench coach John Gibbons, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and retiring catching coach Glenn Sherlock.
That is a massive shakeup as only strategy coach Danny Barnes, first base coach Antoan Richardson and assistant Rafael Hernandez have been invited back to manager Carlos Mendoza's staff in 2026.
Assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel and bullpen coach Jose Rosado have been granted permission to interview for other jobs since Hefner will not be back.
President of baseball operations David Stearns and Mendoza will most likely interview a slew of outside candidates to fill several vacancies on the major league coaching staff. However, it's still possible that we see some promotions internally, specifically from the minor league and player development side.
The Mets' minor league system was ranked No. 1 by ESPN in August, which is a testament to the player development department. As a result of a successful season down on the farm, the Mets could look to bring up one or a few of their internal guys to the MLB staff.
Andy Green: Vice President of Player Development
Andy Green has significant experience in major league dugouts as a player, manager and coach. Green is seemingly a fit as bench coach to Mendoza, which is a role he served in with the Chicago Cubs from 2020-2023. He also managed the San Diego Padres from 2016-2019.
Eric Jagers: Vice President, Pitching
Mets vice president of pitching Eric Jagers deserves a ton of credit for the strides that the system's young arms made in 2025. Look no further than the campaigns of Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, Jonah Tong, Will Watson and Jonathan Santucci this season in the minors. Jagers makes sense as pitching coach if the Mets opt to go internal to replace Hefner.
Jeff Albert: Director, Hitting Development
Speaking of strides, the Mets saw impressive showings from minor league position players such as Jett Williams, Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing in 2025. Director of hitting Jeff Albert deserves credit there and could be a candidate to fill the MLB hitting coach role. Albert was the St. Louis Cardinals hitting coach from 2019-2022. He has been with the Mets in his current role since 2023.
JP Arencibia: Bench Coach, Triple-A Syracuse
With Sherlock retiring, former big-league catcher J.P. Arencibia appears to be a fit to replace him as the Mets' catching instructor. Arencibia has served as the bench coach to Dick Scott at Triple-A Syracuse the past three seasons. He also caught six seasons in the big-leagues from 2010-2015 while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays.
Jonathan Jones: Bench Coach, St. Lucie Mets
One under the radar name is Single-A St. Lucie bench coach/baserunning coach/assistant hitting coach Jonathan Jones. Jones spent his first year in the Mets' organization in 2025, where he was instrumental in breaking several stolen base records in the FSL. He has already been tabbed a rising star due to his ability to connect with players from all backgrounds. Jones could make sense as a replacement for Sarbaugh as third base coach.