Intriguing Mets prospect Chris Suero shines in AFL action
It was a strong year for the New York Mets' minor league affiliates, with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies capping off their historic 90-win season with an Eastern League championship and the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones claiming the South Atlantic League title.
Top prospects Jonah Tong and Jett Williams helped Binghamton dominate early on, while Jacob Reimer and A.J. Ewing, two of Brooklyn's key contributors, carried the load for the Rumble Ponies to finish the year on top as promotions shook up both squads. Chris Suero, another mid-year promotion who began the year in Brooklyn, was at the forefront of Binghamton's postseason surge.
Suero, the organization's number 15 overall prospect, provided two homers in his five postseason games including a two-run blast that lifted Binghamton over the Erie SeaWolves in their 8-2 title-clinching victory. The 21-year-old slugger is now representing the Mets in the Arizona Fall League and has brought his late-season power with him.
Chris Suero launches a home run in Arizona Fall League game
Suero was 2-5 with a home run and three RBIs for the Scottsdale Scorpions in their 12-9 loss to the Salt River Rafters on Wednesday. He started in left field for his third appearance of the AFL season; this was his third different position after catching nine innings in his debut and playing first base in his second game.
Suero's two-run, opposite field shot came with two outs in the bottom of the first inning off of Red Sox minor leaguer Brandon Neely. The righty slugger tallied an RBI single in his next plate appearance to extend Scottsdale's lead to seven in the bottom of the second.
After the Salt River bats came alive, Mets pitcher Brett Banks was able to hold a 9-8 Scottsdale lead with a perfect eighth inning. But Bryce Jenkins, another Mets prospect, blew his save opportunity allowing a leadoff double, issuing two walks, and serving up a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth.
It was only a matter of time before Suero put his impressive power on display this fall. He launched 16 home runs in 115 games in 2025 and also had 16 in 112 games last year. In 74 games with Brooklyn in High-A, Suero had a .240 batting average with an .837 OPS. After his promotion to Binghamton, these numbers dipped to .221 and .698, respectively.
The Bronx native also has tremendous speed, swiping 35 bags (the most of any catcher in the minor leagues in 2025) and adding two more so far this fall. With an ability to play outfield and first base, Suero may have an easier path to the big leagues than the traditional catching prospect. If his development behind the plate goes slower than expected, the Mets will be able to move him around to get his bat in the lineup.
Suero was signed for $10,000 out of the Dominican Republic in March 2022 when he was just 18 years old. Now coming off his fourth professional season, he's blossomed into a must-watch prospect in the Mets' system that has continued to turn heads deep into the fall.