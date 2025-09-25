Versatile Mets prospect worth watching during Arizona Fall League play
The New York Mets have a farm system that is overflowing with high-end talent. The major league team is getting a glimpse of that with a trio of right-handed pitching prospects: Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat.
They are far from the only youngsters worth keeping an eye on in the system. The Double-A Binghamton squad won the Eastern League championship, with Tong taking home the league's Pitcher of the Year Award and Jett Williams being named the Top MLB Prospect.
There were six representatives from the Mets organization who were named to the Eastern League All-Star Team as well. Tong and Williams were the headlines, and were joined by first baseman Ryan Clifford, starting pitchers Jack Wenninger and Joander Suarez, and relief pitcher Douglas Orellana.
Chris Suero is top Mets prospect heading to Arizona Fall League
Another player who made an impact at Double-A this year was the versatile Chris Suero. Signed by New York for $10,000 out of the Dominican Republic in March 2022, he is the best prospect the team is sending to the Arizona Fall League this year.
The extra reps will allow him to continue building positive momentum. He began the 2025 campaign with High-A Brooklyn for 74 games before playing his last 41 contests with the Rumble Ponies.
Logging most of his innings at catcher, Suero provides a unique skillset for someone at the position. He is a legitimate speed threat on the basepaths, racking up 35 stolen bases and being caught only eight times; with Double-A, he was 10-for-11 on steal attempts.
But calling him just a catcher would be a disservice, as the 21-year-old is capable of providing an impact defensively at first base and in left field. That versatility is something that evaluators really love about his game.
“He shows plus speed in his 5-foot-11 frame... but will have to prove he can make enough contact to get to at least average pop. He also saw time in left field and first base this season, giving Scottsdale some roster flexibility,” wrote Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com.
Between the two levels, Suero hit 16 home runs and 16 doubles with 68 RBI. The contact rate is something to certainly keep an eye on, as he had a strikeout rate of 29.3% in 2025. But his recognition of the zone is solid, also drawing 70 walks and producing a healthy 14.7% walk rate.
Suero now has a chance to continue his development in a hitter-friendly environment at the Arizona Fall League. Getting in some extra reps certainly can’t hurt.