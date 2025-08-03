New York Mets pitcher tosses another encouraging rehab start
The New York Mets have been without veteran pitcher Paul Blackburn for over a month.
The 31-year-old hit the IL for the second time this year in early July, suffering a shoulder impingement after coming back from a knee injury. But Blackburn could be close to a return, as the right-hander was solid again in his rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, going 5.1 innings and allowing two earned runs on six hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.
Blackburn has had four minor league outings in July, throwing a combined 20.1 innings and allowing five earned runs and 17 hits. Across his 11 total rehab games this year, Blackburn holds a 4-3 record with a 3.08 ERA.
But the first-year Met was less effective in his limited major league action this season, going 0-3 in 6 games with a 7.71 ERA. Blackburn started strong, providing five scoreless innings in his debut, but struggled after a move to the bullpen.
When healthy, his role with the Mets is unclear. The return of injured starters Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga erased the desperation for starting pitching, and recent trades for relievers Tyler Rogers and Ryan Helsley fortified the bullpen.
With Blackburn not a clear fit for either role, it was reported that New York's front office was aggressively shopping the pitcher ahead of the trade deadline. But given Blackburn's injury history and recent performance, the Mets were unable to find a return worth dealing him for.
With no trade, the club will be forced to decide on the veteran hurler's future. After designating relief pitcher Rico Garcia for assignment, the team may be preparing for Blackburn's imminent return to the bullpen.