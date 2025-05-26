Is it time for the Mets to worry about Francisco Alvarez?
While Juan Soto has been the primary recipient of criticism to his sluggish start to 2025 with the New York Mets, he is not the only one struggling.
Francisco Alvarez has not met expectations since making his season debut on April 25; in his fourth season, Alvarez is slashing just .232/.321/.304 with one home run and seven RBI. His struggles have only grown worse over his last eight games, going 2-for-25 (.080) with just four walks compared to nine strikeouts.
Read More: Mets icon sends clear message about Juan Soto
While Alvarez is slumping, his fellow catcher Luis Torrens has been consistently contributing. In fact, Torrens has been consistent enough to the point where Carlos Mendoza has given him back-to-back starts for the first time this season.
Torrens is hitting .267, and is 7-for-19 (.368) in his last seven games. In that span, the catcher has three extra-base hits, which is as many as Alvarez has all season.
Before Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers, Mendoza spoke on the difficulty of playing both catchers despite their opposite trends in performance.
"I think that's a very good problem to have," stated Mendoza. "It's a luxury."
While Alvarez's defensive impact and chemistry with the pitching staff are undeniable, his offensive statistics don't mirror his defensive prowess.
According to his Baseball Savant page, Alvarez's xwOBA (.279), xBA (.202), xSLG (.325) K % (29.5), and Whiff % (38.9) are all poor and well below league average. Yet Alvarez's offensive struggles have been persistent throughout his career; hitting at just a .222 clip with an OBP below .300 for his career so far, the 23-year-old has certainly struggled at the plate.
Read More: Mets DFA left-handed reliever in flurry of roster moves
Furthermore, the record shows that when Torrens plays, the Mets win. The team is 21-10 this season when Torrens is in the starting lineup. The 29-year-old has complimented his surprising contributions at the plate with elite defense behind it; with a 54% caught stealing rate, the best in baseball, Torrens is eliminating baserunners at a prolific rate while making a significant impact on the pitching staff.
Francisco Alvarez remains the franchise catcher. However, Torrens' solid Mets tenure and hot start to 2025 is increasing the pressure on Alvarez to start performing. The veteran certainly has the momentum on his side, and if both players' individual trends continue, turning to the youngster will only grow harder, and more frustrating to Mets fans.
What Mendoza refers to as "a luxury" could be a source of conflict in the near future.