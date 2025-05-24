Mets DFA left-handed reliever in flurry of roster moves
Following Friday night’s 13-inning marathon loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets announced a series of roster moves.
Hours before Saturday’s first pitch, the Mets recalled left-hander Brandon Waddell and versatile infielder Jared Young from Triple-A Syracuse. To make room on the active roster, left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera and outfielder José Azócar were designated for assignment.
Cabrera, 28, was one of two southpaws added to the Mets' bullpen after A.J. Minter and Danny Young suffered season-ending injuries. The seven-year veteran posted a 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and an 8.2 K/9 rate in six appearances with the team.
Since Cabrera threw 20 pitches over two innings of relief on Friday, he likely would have been unavailable for Saturday’s game. The Mets used eight bullpen arms in their series-opening loss to the Dodgers, which took nearly six hours to complete, partly due to a 98-minute rain delay that paused the game in the third inning.
In Cabrera’s place, fellow left-hander Waddell will get a second opportunity with the big league club. The 30-year-old journeyman made his first MLB appearance in nearly four years on April 30, allowing three hits over 4.1 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Young, 29, will bat seventh and serve as the Mets' designated hitter on Saturday—his first MLB game in two years. In Syracuse, he was hitting .259/.371/.506 (.877 OPS) with five home runs and 21 RBIs across 97 plate appearances.
With third baseman Mark Vientos (abdominal discomfort) and outfielder Brandon Nimmo (neck stiffness) considered day to day, the Mets needed another bat. Young's ability to play all four infield positions and both corner outfield spots also provides valuable versatility for New York.
Azócar, also 29, entered as a pinch runner for Pete Alonso in extra innings on Friday but has had limited playing time with the Mets. In 12 games, he batted .278 (5-for-18) with an RBI and a stolen base while serving as the team’s fifth outfielder.
The Mets have seven days to trade Cabrera and Azócar or place them on outright or unconditional release waivers. If they clear waivers, both players can elect free agency rather than accept a minor league assignment because they have been outrighted before.