Is Mets' 'best-kept secret' destined for All-Star appearance?
The New York Mets' bullpen was expected to be solid during the 2025 season; not spectacular, not mediocre, but solid. This is because their relief corps this year was essentially the exact same as what it was one season prior, aside from them adding left-handed hurler A.J. Minter (who is now out for the rest of this season).
However, Mets relievers have been better than solid this season, which is shown by them having a collective 2.84 ERA. This is good for second-best in all of baseball (the San Francisco Giants' bullpen has a 2.42 ERA).
One major contributor to this is Edwin Díaz, who has reasserted himself as one of baseball's best closers over the past month or so. However, Díaz's dominance was expected. One player who has exceeded expectations in a major way is Reed Garrett.
And in a June 2 article from Bleacher Report, Garrett was called the Mets' "best-kept secret" this season.
"Reed Garrett had a 5.22 ERA in 84 career relief appearances spanning four seasons entering this year. And yet, he looks like an All-Star candidate, having posted a lights-out 0.73 ERA in 25 games this season. The 32-year-old righty was claimed off waivers by the Mets in June 2023, and in less than two years, they've turned him into a super-effective option in the arm barn," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote.
It isn't common for a non-closer to get elected to the All-Star Game. However, if anybody has a case, it's Garrett, as he has been virtually unhittable to this point.
In fact, both Díaz and Garrett seem likely to earn a trip to the All-Star Game is they can keep up the incredible form they've produced to this point in the season.