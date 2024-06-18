Jacob DeGrom Reveals Why He Misses The Mets
Former New York Mets ace and current Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is seeing familiar faces this week.
On Monday, New York started a three-game series against the 2023 World Series Champions in Texas. During Monday’s pregame warmups, deGrom was seen speaking with his former Mets teammates Pete Alonso, Adam Ottavino, Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz, along with his ex-pitching coach in Queens Jeremy Hefner.
DeGrom (who has not pitched yet this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery) also spoke with reporters before Monday’s game.
When SNY’s Field Reporter Steve Gelbs asked deGrom whether he “missed us,” deGrom said, “Yeah I miss you, Steve,” with a smile.
Then deGrom got serious, and added, “Yeah.. you know, I’m forever thankful to the Mets organization… They drafted me, and I spent nine years of my career there. So, you know, [I] definitely enjoyed my time there. And when I was a Met, the goal was to go out and put the team in a position to win and leave it all on the field.
“So I’m thankful for the opportunity that the organization gave me."
DeGrom was drafted by the Mets in the 9th round (272nd overall pick) of the 2010 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2014, and went on the win NL Rookie of the Year that season after producing a 2.69 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 140.1 innings.
He was a four-time NL All-Star with the Mets (2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021), and won the NL Cy Young Award in 2018 and 2019.
In 209 career appearances (all starts) with the Mets, DeGrom had an 82-57 record with a 2.52 ERA and 1,607 strikeouts.
DeGrom was also asked by SNY what it would be like to pitch against the Mets at Citi Field next season, as Texas is scheduled to play a series there next year.
“Honestly, I haven’t thought about it,” deGrom said. “That would be interesting. The fans were always great to me there, and my goal was to always leave it all out on the field, for the team and for the fans."
For now, DeGrom’s focus is on returning to the mound fully healthy in 2024. He should be able to pitch for the Rangers at some point later in the season. But he hasn't forgotten his time with the Mets, the only team he knew until signing a five-year, $185 million mega deal with Texas after the 2022 season.