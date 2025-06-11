Jeff McNeil's offensive surge adds key length to Mets' lineup
While the New York Mets have a top-heavy lineup, the length of the group hasn't always been a strength this season.
Struggles from Mark Vientos (prior to his hamstring injury) and Francisco Alvarez have been an issue in that department, making the contributions that second baseman Jeff McNeil is providing even more valuable.
While the past two years have been uneven for McNeil, he has gotten off to a flying start in 2025 despite missing a few weeks due to an oblique strain suffered in spring training. McNeil is hitting .266 with six home runs and 19 RBI over his first 36 games, and his .891 OPS trails only Pete Alonso amongst Mets' position players.
While the early portions of McNeil's career saw him focused on trying to put the ball in play as often as possible, he has begun making more of a point to try and hit the ball hard. MLB.com's Anthony DiComo notes that McNeil made the switch in the second half of 2024 and the results have paid off in spades since.
McNeil has been red-hot over the past 11 games, hitting .341 with a 1.085 OPS, helping him become a fixture in a lineup that has a ton of middle infielders fighting for at-bats. While some of McNeil's playing time has come in the outfield, the fact that he is so valuable at the plate makes it very hard for Carlos Mendoza to sit him at the moment.
Read More: Jeff McNeil's walk-off hit lifts Mets to yet another win at home
While the new focus on hitting the ball harder means McNeil's days as a potential batting champion are likely done, the more complete version of McNeil offers critical length to a lineup that has had its issues once it gets past Alonso. If McNeil can maintain his improved bat speed and focus more on driving pitches, the Mets will become even more difficult to pitch to over the course of the season.