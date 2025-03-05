Jose Iglesias signs with Padres as 'OMG' era ends for Mets
The 'OMG' era is over in Queens.
Jose Iglesias came up in late May to a New York Mets team that was reeling. Iglesias began to play, the team started winning, he released a No. 1 hit song on the Latin charts in 'OMG' and the rest is history.
But now, the Candelita Mets era is also history. The 35-year-old infielder has agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres, according to Robert Murray of FanSided; the deal is reportedly a minor league contract with a MLB camp invite. Iglesias will get $3 million if in the majors plus $1 million in potential incentives, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Iglesias hit .337 with a .381 OBP, four home runs, and 26 RBI over 85 games for the Mets in 2024. He dazzled in the field, playing mostly second base over an injured and struggling Jeff McNeil, along with a bit of third base. Iglesias was also clutch for the Mets, hitting .375 with RISP and driving in 23 runs.
The 12-year veteran, who has played for the Red Sox, Tigers, Reds, Orioles, Angels, Rockies, and Mets is now heading to the NL West to a Padres team expected to compete along with New York for a spot in the NL Wild Card race.
The Mets opted to move on from Iglesias, pointing to all the young players they have coming to the infield. New York currently has Jeff McNeil at second base and Mark Vientos at third, while Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, and Ronny Mauricio also have the ability to play both positions. They felt that bringing Iglesias back would prevent those guys from getting much playing time.
Iglesias put 'OMG' out in June and then the 'OMG remix' out in October to capture the hearts of Mets fans. Now, he heads out west and if he can find his way on the Padres roster like he did with the Mets, maybe Candelita has an encore performance in him to carry San Diego to the postseason.