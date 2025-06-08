Juan Soto, Edwin Diaz snubbed from expert's All-Star Game prediction
There seems to be little question that the New York Mets will have several players representing the franchise in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, which will be held on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
The All-Star voting ended today, there seems to be little doubt that Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Kodai Senga would all earn spots without any doubt. However, several other Mets players could be considered on the cusp of an All-Star Game nod right now.
And in a June 7 article, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that several Mets players would end up being snubbed from next month's Midsummer Classic.
"It's not out of the question to think we could see an NL roster that does not feature Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts or Juan Soto, three of the game's most recognizable stars," Reuter wrote after not including Soto in his NL roster prediction.
He later added, "Among the most difficult omissions from the NL pitching staff were... relievers Edwin Diaz (NYM), Camilo Doval (SF) and Emilio Pagán (CIN)," thus also asserting that Diaz wouldn't be included on the All-Star Game roster.
Reuter predicting Diaz would get snubbed is surprising, especially because he has arguably been baseball's best reliever over the past month or so. Of course, it's important to note that Reuter's predictions hold no real weight, and his sentiment doesn't say anything about whether Soto, Diaz, or anybody else will or will not make the team.
Perhaps this next month will either make or break Soto and Diaz's chances of earning an All-Star Game appearances