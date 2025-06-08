Could Mets trade for these 2 top arms potentially on trading block?
At first glance, there's no reason to think that the New York Mets would need to add any more starting pitching to their roster as the trade deadline approaches.
Not only have their healthy starting arms pitched exceptionally well to this point, but Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are merely weeks away from returning from injury to make their respective 2025 MLB season debuts.
Then again, a team can never have enough starting pitching. And despite how well the Mets' staff has done, there are still some questions about whether they need a bona fide ace once the postseason begins.
Thankfully, several elite pitchers could be available on the trade block as the deadline approaches. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote a June 8 article that listed 37 starting pitchers who could be moved at the deadline, and Astros ace Framber Valdez and Diamondbacks hurler Zac Gallen (both of whom were included) could be compelling targets for New York.
When speaking about Valdez, Miller wrote, "Maybe the biggest domino of them all, but there's no way it's going to happen, right? Even if Houston cratered over the next few weeks, it would most likely hang onto Valdez and give him a qualifying offer, hoping to ultimately bring him back on something like a four-year, $90M deal. And after all the comebacks from slow starts that the Astros have made in recent years, it's unlikely they'd have any interest in moving the lone valuable trade asset they have."
For Gallen, Miller added, "Arizona making Gallen available is more likely than Houston putting Valdez on the block, but this is also probably a spot where the team will just stand pat until qualifying offer season. Doesn't help matters that Gallen is sputtering through the least productive season of his career, which would likely keep teams from offering the Diamondbacks enough to move him, if they even would entertain the possibility."
Miller made sure to note that neither of these starters is necessarily on the trading block right now, as their teams could end up becoming buyers rather than sellers at the deadline.
But if they do become available, either guy could end up being the perfect way for the Mets to round out their rotation as they make a postseason push.