Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor join exclusive MLB history
In the New York Mets’ push for a postseason spot, their two highest-paid superstars are at the forefront.
During Thursday’s 8-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs, Francisco Lindor joined Juan Soto in the 30-homer, 30-stolen base club with a towering shot that landed outside Wrigley Field. With that, Lindor and Soto became just the third pair of teammates in MLB history to reach the 30-30 club in the same season.
Former Mets All-Stars Howard Johnson and Darryl Strawberry were the first teammates to accomplish the feat in 1987. Dante Bichette and Ellis Burks were the second, doing so with the Colorado Rockies in 1996.
Lindor, 31, is hitting .267/.343/.462 (.805 OPS) with 30 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and 84 RBIs through his first 157 games this season. The switch-hitting shortstop is the fifth player in the league to go 30-30 in 2025, the most ever in a single MLB season.
The fact that Lindor got to 30-30 was no surprise; he previously joined the club in 2023 and missed by one steal last year. But Soto’s addition certainly turned heads.
Soto, 26, had totaled 57 stolen bases across his first seven big league seasons and reached double digits only twice. But after setting a goal to showcase his baserunning in the first year of his $765 million deal with the Mets, the lefty slugger swiped his 30th bag on Sept. 9—just weeks after sealing his third consecutive 30-homer season.
Read More: New York Mets failed offseason acquisition designated for assignment
Through 157 games, Soto is hitting .265/.396/.531 (.927 OPS) with career highs in home runs (43) and stolen bases (36). His rise to the 30-30 club mirrors the unlikely jump Burks made at age 31 with the ’96 Rockies, when he swiped a career-high 32 bases after never stealing more than nine in any of his first six seasons.
As noted by MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, the Mets have had eight individual 30-30 seasons in their history—more than any other franchise. Soto enters the weekend four steals shy of becoming the first player in Mets history to record a 40-40 season.
With Thursday’s win, the Mets maintained control of their destiny heading into their final regular-season series in Miami. They hold a one-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the third NL wild card spot, but if the teams finish with the same record, the Reds would advance, as they own the head-to-head tiebreaker. Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks trail by two games with three to play.