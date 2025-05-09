Mets’ A.J. Minter provides estimated recovery timeline
The New York Mets' top two left-handed relievers to enter the year are both done with season-ending injuries. While Danny Young needed Tommy John surgery for his pitching elbow, the fact that A.J. Minter needed surgery for his lat issue came as somewhat of a surprise.
Minter was pitching well for the Mets, working to a 1.64 ERA in 13 appearances while striking out 14 batters in 11 innings pitched, so his loss was definitely a blow to the bullpen. Reporters got a chance to speak with Minter prior to Friday's game with the Chicago Cubs and he provided an update on his recovery period.
The fact that Minter tore his lat completely off the bone made surgery a necessity and explains why he has such a long timetable for recovery. The relative good news for Minter is that the injury occurred early in the season, which means he shouldn't have to miss much (if any) of the 2026 campaign.
That timing is important since Minter's original contract with the Mets was a two-year deal worth $22 million. The contract contained an opt-out after the 2025 season that Minter would likely exercise if he had pitched to his usual form, but it is highly unlikely he will use that opt-out after another injury-shortened campaign.
The injury could end up benefitting the 2026 Mets, who now can likely count on Minter as an important late-innings weapon as they try to contend for a World Series title on an annual basis. The 2025 Mets would have much rather preferred Minter stayed healthy and opted out since the lefty's contributions are difficult to replace, although the recent addition of fellow southpaw Brooks Raley could soften the blow when the veteran is ready to return at some point in June.