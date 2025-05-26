Mets ace Kodai Senga gives blunt verdict on facing Shohei Ohtani
The New York Mets secured a series win over their 2024 NLCS foe Los Angeles Dodgers on May 25, winning 3-1 on the back of another great start by ace Kodai Senga.
Things didn't start well for Senga out of the gate. The first hitter of the game was Dodgers' generational superstar and unanimous 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani, who blasted a 95 MPH Senga fastball to Citi Field's second deck in right field — on the second pitch of the game.
Senga ultimately settled down and produced a fantastic performance after this leadoff home run. In fact, the Dodgers didn't score any more for the rest of the evening.
Ohtani and Senga are very familiar with each other, as they're both from Japan and seem to have a good relationship. On the field, however, Ohtani has owned Senga to this point (in an albeit limited sample size). According to ESPN, Ohtani is now hitting .500 with a 1.833 OPS, a double, a home run, and 3 walks against Senga in his career (in 6 official at-bats).
This is why it was hilarious to hear Senga's blunt response when asked if he enjoys his battles against Ohtani when speaking with the media after the game.
"It's not fun," Senga said through his translator, per SNY.
We would imagine that just about every other pitcher would share this same sentiment about facing Ohtani.
However, if the Mets and Dodgers meet again in the playoffs this year, Senga (and the rest of New York's pitching staff) being able to get Ohtani out could be crucial.