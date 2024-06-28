Mets' Ace Progressing Closer to Long-Awaited Season Debut
Life is already great for the New York Mets, but it may be getting even better.
On Friday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided a highly encouraging update on Kodai Senga, who has yet to throw a pitch this season. After dealing with a posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder and right tricep inflammation, Senga feels "good" and may be ready to begin a rehab assignment.
"He threw live [batting practice] yesterday, two ups," Mendoza said in a press conference. "The plan is for him to throw a bullpen, potentially on Sunday, and then a rehab assignment in the middle of next week. We don't know [where that would be] yet, but maybe [High A] Brooklyn."
Mendoza estimated that Senga will throw close to 40 pitches in his first rehab start.
The Mets have found amazing form lately even without their ace, as they've won 15 of their last 19 games; this is largely due to a red-hot offense, which has scored 126 runs over that span. Nonetheless, New York's pitching has held its own thanks to the likes of Luis Severino and Sean Manaea atop the rotation, along with Tylor Megill and David Peterson returning from injuries mid-season.
But while those pitchers have kept the Mets in ballgames, they're not quite at Senga's caliber. The 31-year-old enjoyed an electric rookie campaign last year, going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts, alongside 10.93 K/9 and 3.4 fWAR; he finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting, behind only Corbin Carroll (who won the award unanimously).
Thanks to the Mets' latest efforts, they have restored their record back to .500 (39-39) and sit just one game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the third Wild Card spot in the National League. With Senga on his way back, New York is now in prime position to make a serious run at the postseason.