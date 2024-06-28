Inside The Mets

Mets' Ace Progressing Closer to Long-Awaited Season Debut

The Mets getting their ace back would be a boon to an already surging team.

Joe Najarian

Feb 19, 2024; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) warms-up during workouts at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2024; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) warms-up during workouts at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Life is already great for the New York Mets, but it may be getting even better.

On Friday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided a highly encouraging update on Kodai Senga, who has yet to throw a pitch this season. After dealing with a posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder and right tricep inflammation, Senga feels "good" and may be ready to begin a rehab assignment.

"He threw live [batting practice] yesterday, two ups," Mendoza said in a press conference. "The plan is for him to throw a bullpen, potentially on Sunday, and then a rehab assignment in the middle of next week. We don't know [where that would be] yet, but maybe [High A] Brooklyn."

Mendoza estimated that Senga will throw close to 40 pitches in his first rehab start.

The Mets have found amazing form lately even without their ace, as they've won 15 of their last 19 games; this is largely due to a red-hot offense, which has scored 126 runs over that span. Nonetheless, New York's pitching has held its own thanks to the likes of Luis Severino and Sean Manaea atop the rotation, along with Tylor Megill and David Peterson returning from injuries mid-season.

But while those pitchers have kept the Mets in ballgames, they're not quite at Senga's caliber. The 31-year-old enjoyed an electric rookie campaign last year, going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts, alongside 10.93 K/9 and 3.4 fWAR; he finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting, behind only Corbin Carroll (who won the award unanimously).

Thanks to the Mets' latest efforts, they have restored their record back to .500 (39-39) and sit just one game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the third Wild Card spot in the National League. With Senga on his way back, New York is now in prime position to make a serious run at the postseason.

Published
Joe Najarian

JOE NAJARIAN

Joe Najarian is a Rutgers University graduate from the Class of 2022. After an eight-month stint with Jersey Sporting News (JSN), covering Rutgers Football, Rutgers Basketball, and Rutgers Baseball, Najarian became a contributing writer on Inside the Pinstripes and Inside the Mets. He additionally writes on Giants Country, FanNation’s site for the New York Giants. Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeNajarian

Home/News