Mets Deemed Top Potential Fit For Rival Ace in Free Agency
While the New York Mets didn't need a prototypical "ace" at the top of their starting rotation this season to advance to the NLCS, most insiders and analysts believe they will make a major push to acquire an elite starting pitcher this offseason.
Among the names commonly listed for New York to pursue are Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes, reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, and they could maybe even pursue White Sox stud Garrett Crochet in a trade.
But an October 10 article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer adds another elite pitcher to that list; one that Mets fans are all too familiar with.
Rymer deemed the Mets a top potential fit for Atlanta Braves left-handed pitcher Max Fried.
"That Max Fried is a Very Good Pitcher doesn't need much in the way of justification," Rymer wrote.
"Since breaking out back in 2020, the lefty boasts a 151 ERA+ over 659 innings. Here's a complete list of pitchers who have hit those two marks for the last five seasons.
"1. Just him," Rymer added.
"Fried's injury history is simultaneously relatively harmless and ever-so-slightly alarming. He hasn't spent much time on the IL as a big leaguer, but he did have Tommy John surgery a decade ago and he's had forearm issues in each of the last two seasons.
"Even still, doubt that Fried will do well in free agency is basically nonexistent. He has every right to be looking at Carlos Rodón's six-year, $162 million deal and wondering if he can do just as well, if not better," he concluded.
Fried is a two-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove award winner, and a 2021 World Series champion with Atlanta. He amassed a 3.25 ERA in 174.1 innings pitched (29 starts) this season.
Fried has a 9-5 record with a 2.48 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 23 appearances against the Mets in his career.
In other words, Mets fans know how good this guy is — and would surely love to sign him this offseason.