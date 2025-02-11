Mets Analyst Projects Brandon Nimmo For Career Offensive Year
With the signing of Juan Soto and the return of Pete Alonso, the New York Mets' 2025 lineup appears to be one of the strongest in baseball.
Much like with Mark Vientos last year, this potent batting order could be in store for an offensive breakout this year. One SNY analyst has projected veteran outfielder Brandon Nimmo to benefit from the additions and have a career offensive year.
On Monday’s episode of Baseball Night in New York, Sal Licata gave his SLiPS (Sal Licata Projection System) projections for veteran outfielder Brandon Nimmo; according to these projections, Nimmo would have the best offensive season of his career.
“SLiPS has Nimmo .275 batting average, 25 homers, 100 RBI,” Licata said. “Now keep in mind, we don’t know where he’s going to hit in the order, but I do think Brandon Nimmo is going to have his best career season here.”
Although Licata’s projections might seem lofty, Mets Radio 880 play-by-play announcer Keith Raad agreed.
“I’m kind of expecting this from Brandon Nimmo this year, especially the RBI,” Raad said. “Juan Soto is on the Mets. Juan Soto is going to get on base 300 times this year and someone’s going to have to drive him in.”
Nimmo has played all nine seasons of his career with the Mets and has generally hit for solid batting averages (outside of last season, when he only hit .224), but the home run and RBI totals would both be career-highs for the 31-year-old outfielder; he has never hit more than 24 home runs or driven in more than 90 runs. His personal best in RBI came last season, but at the cost of a .224/.327/.399 slash line and a .727 OPS, all of which are career-lows.
Earlier this week, analysts Anthony DiComo and John Harper projected Nimmo to hit clean-up and fifth in the order (respectively) this season. Raad agreed with DiComo, saying that as a left-handed batter, Nimmo will likely be batting clean-up most nights behind Soto, Alonso, and leadoff hitter Francisco Lindor. If this is the case, Nimmo could be in for a monster season that could even surpass Licata’s breakout projections.