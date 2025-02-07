Analysts Project Mets’ Stacked Batting Order For 2025
With the New York Mets 2025 roster all but set in stone, it’s time to start projecting the potential stacked batting order for the team this season.
On Thursday’s Baseball Night in New York, Mets reporter Anthony DiComo and SNY analyst John Harper provided insight on how they think the batting order will shake out.
DiComo started his Mets’ projected order with the team’s top three hitters: Francisco Lindor hitting leadoff, Juan Soto batting second and Pete Alonso batting third.
“For now, I kind of like Pete Alonso in that three-spot because it does provide a little time for Mark Vientos to get used to being a superstar in his own right," DiComo said. "I don’t love putting him in that high-pressure three-spot right off the bat, he could easily end up there.”
After Alonso, DiComo slotted in Brandon Nimmo batting cleanup, Vientos hitting fifth, Jesse Winker or Starling Marte batting sixth as the DH, Francisco Alvarez seventh, Jeff McNeil eighth, and either Tyrone Taylor or Jose Siri in the nine-spot.
Harper had a little more confidence in Vientos with his projected order. The veteran SNY analyst had Lindor leading off with Vientos batting second, Juan Soto batting third, and Pete Alonso batting cleanup.
“I would put Vientos in the two-spot,” Harper said. “I thought he thrived there last year, and I would want to protect Vientos a little bit with Soto. That keeps him from chasing; he’s going to see pitches to hit, and Soto’s not going to chase no matter where he is, so I’ll put him in the three-spot and try to create a little more traffic so people have to pitch to him.”
Following Alonso, Harper projects Nimmo to hit fifth, Alvarez to hit sixth, Winker and Marte to bat seventh, and McNeil and Siri to bat eighth and ninth. Despite all of the offensive firepower, Harper said that the Mets’ young catcher could be the x-factor for this lineup.
“I think the wildcard and the x-factor is Alvarez. If he turns into the true impact hitter he was supposed to be then this lineup is as good as any team in the league.”
We’ll see what manager Carlos Mendoza has in mind when Spring Training officially kicks off on February 14th, 2025, in Port St. Lucie, Florida.