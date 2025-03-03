Mets’ Brandon Nimmo dealing with new ailment amid foot issue
Brandon Nimmo is not in Monday's lineup for the New York Mets, marking his third consecutive missed spring training game. His absence is not connected to the foot issue that lingered throughout the 2024 season, but it is related to his lower body.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza explained that Nimmo had reported right knee soreness following Friday's spring debut, in which the veteran outfielder went 0-for-1 with a walk and a groundout.
Mendoza noted that while Nimmo was initially scheduled to get some at-bats during Sunday’s game, those plans were altered. Despite this, the Mets’ skipper emphasized that the team's concern level remains low.
“He’s going through the workout today… Hopefully, he’s in the lineup tomorrow. If not, we’ll take advantage of the off-day and see where we’re at,” Mendoza said. He also pointed out that Nimmo has experienced similar soreness in the past, but after speaking with both him and the trainers, neither expressed any major worries.
Nimmo, who turns 32 this month, is preparing for his 10th big league season following an up-and-down 2024 campaign.
Before the All-Star break, Nimmo posted a solid .248/.361/.454 line (.815 OPS), with 16 home runs, 18 doubles, 63 RBI, and 59 runs in 399 plate appearances. However, after the Midsummer Classic, his numbers declined, as he hit .190/.277/.319 (.596 OPS), with seven home runs, 27 RBI, seven doubles, and 29 runs in 264 plate appearances.
In the postseason, Nimmo went 11-for-50 (.220) with one home run, six RBI, seven runs, and no stolen base attempts. He limped off the field during Game 1 of the NLCS, attributing the injury to plantar fasciitis in his left foot—a condition he had been managing since May but which was aggravated during Game 3 of the NLDS.
The veteran outfielder is confident that the foot issue is behind him, though he acknowledged that he may spend some time in the designated hitter role early in the season as he works his way back to full health.
Defensively, Nimmo transitioned from center field to left field in 2024, a move prompted by both his declining sprint speed and the arrival of Gold Glove winner Harrison Bader.
Even with Bader joining the Minnesota Twins this winter, the acquisition of Jose Siri allows Nimmo to remain in left field this season. Siri ranked in the 99th percentile for both Outs Above Average and sprint speed in 2024, according to Statcast.
Despite the challenge of changing positions after nearly a decade as the Mets’ primary center fielder, Nimmo adjusted well to the new role. The Wyoming native recorded one defensive run saved and posted a .990 fielding percentage over 1,109 innings in left field, compared to -4 defensive runs saved over 144 innings in center field last year.
Should Nimmo's foot or knee issues persist into the regular season, the Mets have ample outfield depth to cover him defensively. Starling Marte and Jesse Winker, both expected to primarily platoon at designated hitter, are experienced outfielders. Additionally, Tyrone Taylor is capable of stepping in at either left or right field when he is not patrolling center.