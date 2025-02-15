Mets’ Starling Marte offered to play center; wants to stay in Queens
Trade rumors and questions about his fit with the New York Mets have surrounded Starling Marte all winter. But the 36-year-old veteran seems determined to carve out a role in Queens.
On Saturday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters he already had a “good” and “very honest” one-on-one conversation with Marte about his role. This includes platooning with Jesse Winker at designated hitter, pinch-hitting for each other, stealing bases, and occasionally playing right field on days when Juan Soto is penciled in as the DH.
Mendoza also mentioned that left field could be an option if needed. This is noteworthy, especially after Brandon Nimmo indicated that DH-ing more often remains a possibility as he works his way back from plantar fasciitis. Marte even offered to take reps in center field, a position where he has 4,492.2 innings of experience, though he has played there just three times in a Mets uniform.
With two strong defenders available in center—Jose Siri and Tyrone Taylor—along with No. 2 prospect Jett Williams, it is difficult to envision any scenario where Marte plays in that spot. But as Mendoza noted, this shows that Marte is willing to do whatever it takes to contribute.
“He's at the point in his career that he wants to win, and he's willing to do whatever it takes to help win baseball games,” Mendoza said. “It’s a different role, but he wants to be here, and we want him here.”
Marte is a few years removed from his 2022 All-Star campaign, during which he posted a 3.9 bWAR and .814 OPS over 118 games. Last season, he slashed .269/.327/.388 (.715 OPS) in 94 games, with seven home runs and 40 RBIs.
His once elite speed has regressed to near league-average levels, ranking in the 43rd percentile, according to Statcast. However, he was 16-for-17 on stolen base attempts last season.
The two-time Gold Glove-winning outfielder still has a strong arm but was graded as an overall negative defender last year. He finished with -8 Outs Above Average and -6 defensive runs saved across 85 appearances in right field.
Pat Ragazzo of On SI previously reported that the Mets explored trading Marte to the Kansas City Royals for right-hander Hunter Harvey in December, but an agreement never materialized.
While the Mets remain open to moving him if the right deal arises, the current expectation is that he will stay with the club in 2025. Marte is owed $20.75 million this season before entering free agency.