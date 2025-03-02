Potential 'X-factor' outfielder flashes improved offense with three-run homer
If trade acquisition Jose Siri can continue to hit in the regular season as well as he has in spring, the New York Mets could have the best outfield in the National League East.
Siri, acquired in a 'buy-low' trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for reliever Eric Orze, has been known for elite defense but a poor offensive approach. He was the only player in baseball last season to produce both a 99th percentile Run Value on Statcast for his defense, and a 1st-percentile Run Value for his offense.
But there are signs that Siri has worked to improve his league-worst 41.9% whiff rate and 37.9% strikeout rate. Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed as much to the media, saying "I like how he’s controlling the strike zone. [...] The chase, the swing and miss. He’s having a plan, coming up to the plate with an approach, and he’s executing it. He’s coming up with a nice routine pregame. Those things are important."
If Siri can improve on his league-worst plate discipline, it is easy to project a breakout season for the 29-year-old. Despite the swing-and-miss last season, he had one of baseball's best barrel rates at 14.7% and sports top of the scale speed (29.9 feet per second). He has 43 homers across his last two seasons with Tampa Bay despite only 812 plate appearances across 208 starts.
In a crowded outfield that includes the offseason's premiere free agent in Juan Soto, veterans Brandon Nimmo, Jesse Winker, Starling Marte, and Tyrone Taylor, as well as former top prospect Alexander Canadio, Siri's offensive improvements would allow the team to deal from a position of depth to upgrade any position of need, like the rotation or bullpen depth.
Siri's newfound approach was evident in Sunday's Grapefruit League matchup against the Boston Red Sox. For the second straight day, Siri launched a homer, this one going over the elevated seats in Boston's JetBlue Park and out of the ballpark.
Sunday's homer comes just one day after he launched a home run against his former Rays team, also a three-run blast, to stake the Mets to an early 3-0 lead.
For the spring slate, Siri is 4-for-12 in his five games with three home runs, seven RBI, and three walks to two strikeouts. He has also stolen a base, an added dimension that would be welcome on a Mets roster that stole just 106 last season.