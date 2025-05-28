Mets called top trade destination for elite outfielder
The New York Mets haven't gotten great offensive production from several positions this season. The most glaring of which is center field, as the Mets have received a collective .674 OPS from center fielders so far this season.
It's worth noting that this is 15th best in all MLB, as it seems that many teams aren't getting much offensive output from their outfield generals this year.
One team that has gotten production at the position is the Baltimore Orioles, which is largely owed to Cedric Mullins. While his .226 average this season doesn't jump off the page, the 30-year-old veteran has still hit 10 home runs and has an above-average .766 OPS. He's also one of the game's best defensive outfielders.
Given how bad the Orioles have been so far this year, they seem likely sellers once the trade deadline approaches. And a May 27 article from CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson listed the Mets as a top potential trade destination for Mullins.
"Mullins is in the midst of his most productive season since 2021 (when he finished ninth in MVP Award voting) despite a Baseball Savant page that's bluer than the Tick. He's mastered the art of pulling the ball in the air, allowing him to outslug his meager exit velocities, and he's successfully stolen bases at an 80% clip for his career," Anderson wrote.
"He's also walking more than normal, having reduced his swing rate to a full-season low. What it comes down to, then, is how teams view his defense. A club who believes he's at least average in center could view him as a comfortably above-average talent nearing his date with free agency."
Anderson then listed the Mets, Phillies, and Padres as Mullins' best trade fits.
Mets fans probably love the thought of Mullins bolstering the bottom half of their lineup.