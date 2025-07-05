Mets called top trade destination for unsung NL slugger
Many New York Mets fans still believe that Mark Vientos is going to turn things around and re-find the same form he showed during the 2024 season. Others feel like the front office's best course of action would be to acquire another third baseman before the July 31 trade deadline to help deepen the team's lineup.
Given that the Colorado Rockies are abysmal this season, they'll surely be sellers at the deadline. And in a June 30 article, CBS Sports' R.J. Andersen listed the Mets as a top potential landing spot for Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, who is hitting .210 with a .687 OPS and 12 home runs this season.
"There's no telling what awaits when it comes to the Rockies and the deadline, but McMahon is an interesting and (to an extent) self-contradicting player. At first blush, part of his appeal is his consistency: he's on pace to extend his streak to five consecutive seasons with an OPS+ between 93 and 98. That, plus his quality defense at third base, would be enough to make him a good addition to most teams," Andersen wrote.
"Dig a little deeper, though, and it's clear that his game is undergoing changes. He's both swinging and hitting the ball harder than before, and he's doing it at a different angle, allowing him to pull the ball in the air more readily. In theory, that gives him greater slugging capacity; in practice, it may lower the floor on his batting average as well because of his increased tendency to whiff. I would like to see what McMahon's game looks like when he's spending the season in more normal hitting environments. Will I get that wish? Again, who knows.
"McMahon is on the wrong side of 30 and has just two more seasons remaining on his contract, suggesting the Rockies would be wise to act now, lest they miss out on their window to get a quality return," Andersen concluded before listing the Mets, Yankees, and Red Sox as his top potential landing spots.
While the Mets could have their eyes on McMahon, his stats this season don't suggest he's sure to be an upgrade over Vientos.