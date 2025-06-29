Mets called top trade fit for Diamondbacks ace Merrill Kelly
Given how poorly the New York Mets have performed over the past few weeks, there is a growing sense of urgency that they need to be aggressive before the July 31 trade deadline to reassert themselves as true World Series contenders.
Perhaps the biggest disappointment over the past month has been the starting rotation. While Mets starters were tops in all of baseball for the first couple months of the season, a combination of injuries and regression has given the entire pitching staff a collective 4.70 ERA in the past 30 days, which is 24th in MLB.
There should be several high-level starting arms available as the trade deadline approaches. And in a June 27 article, Sports Illustrated editors Nick Selbe and Will Laws listed the Mets as a top trade fit for Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly.
"Kelly has never made an All-Star team or garnered Cy Young votes, but he’s been one of the league’s most solid starters since coming over from the KBO in 2019. His 3.78 ERA over that span ranks 14th (min. 800 IP), ahead of hurlers like Dylan Cease and Aaron Nola. He also showed during Arizona’s 2023 World Series run that he can be counted on in the playoffs, recording a 2.25 ERA in four postseason starts," the article wrote after listing the Mets as one of eight teams who make sense as trade destinations for Kelly.
"The 36-year-old could make for a sneaky-good hired arm amid one of his best seasons if the D-Backs elect to move him before he enters free agency in the winter," it added.
Kelly has gone 7–4 with a 3.49 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 98 innings pitched this season. It remains to be seen whether the Diamondbacks will indeed be sellers at the deadline, and whether they'd be willing to part ways with one of their most talented players.
But if they are, the Mets would be wise to come calling.