Mets called top trade fit for 'high-end reliever'
As the July 31 trade deadline approaches, a clearer picture is emerging of which teams are likely to become sellers, given their increasingly unlikely chances of contending for playoff positions.
One of these teams is the Minnesota Twins. While they're currently in second place in the AL Central, they hold a 47-49 record heading into the All-Star break, are 11.5 games behind the elite Detroit Tigers, and don't realistically look like a roster that's close to competing for a spot in the playoffs, let alone for a World Series.
Read more: Mets 'reluctant' to make these trade deadline deals, per insider
The more teams that are sellers at the deadline, the more potential partners the New York Mets will have to make a deal with. And in a July 9 article from The Athletic by writers Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, and Chad Jennings, the Mets were listed as one of three top trade fits for Twins reliever Griffin Jax, who they called a "high-end reliever".
While Jax isn't necessarily a household name, he has quietly been one of the more consistent back-end relievers in the American League since the 2022 season. He currently has a 3.93 ERA, a staggering 66 strikeouts, and 20 holds in 44 appearances (41.1 innings pitched) in 2025.
If the Twins do decide to sell, elite closer Jhoan Duran will surely be their most sought-after bullpen piece. However, this might mean that Jax could come at a discounted rate, which could serve the Mets (who don't need a closer, given how great Edwin Diaz has been) extremely well in terms of who they'd have to part ways with to acquire him.