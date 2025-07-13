Mets 'reluctant' to make these trade deadline deals, per insider
Every team that's expecting to contend for a spot in the 2025 MLB playoffs will likely be buyers as this year's trade deadline approaches. The New York Mets are no different, and have several clear positions they could use improvements from as that July 31 date approaches.
Mets president of baseball operations Davis Stearns is known as one of the shrewdest front office executives in the entire sport, and has a reputation for sticking to his guns when it comes to his overarching principles and strategies when constructing rosters.
One of these principles is not to give away too much in terms of prospects when making trades. And during a July 10 live stream with Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman assessed how this might impact New York's deadline dealings.
"Will the Mets be in on bigger names? I think they're gonna be in on bigger-name guys. I think they're reluctant to trade their prospects, so that might be difficult in this market," Heyman said. "Sellers market, [selling teams are] gonna be able to get good prospects, top prospects even, for the guys they sell, in terms of the better bullpen pieces and better starters."
Heyman also added, "In terms of the Mets, they've got Senga and Manaea coming back. Obviously, they had a ton of injuries, they've weathered it pretty well. I love [Mets manager] Carlos Mendoza, think he has done a great job. They may look at center field... I do like Tyrone Taylor defensively, but he has not hit lately."
"Starter and pen are the way to go for the Mets," he concluded.
While having top prospects is always hugely beneficial for franchises, many Mets fans would argue that it's worth parting ways with one or two if it means making the current team better equipped to contend for a World Series championship.