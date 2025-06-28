Analyst sees Seth Lugo homecoming as realistic Mets trade deadline move
New York Mets pitcher Griffin Canning suffering a ruptured Achilles makes the Mets' starting rotation even more barren than it had been once Kodai Senga went down with an injury earlier this month. While New York just got Frankie Montas back from injury and Sean Manaea is expected to return before the All-Star Break, it's feeling increasingly likely that David Stearns will seek out an additional starter via trade before the July 31 deadline.
And during a June 27 segment of Baseball Night in New York, Newsday columnist David Lennon noted a familiar name that could be an appealing trade target for New York — if only because he knows what playing for the Mets is like.
"I'd love to take a crack at a Seth Lugo homecoming," Lennon said, per an X post from SNY. "It's interesting to see where the Royals position themselves right now, they're about four games out of the Wild Card, so I think they could be sellers on that. [Lugo] is gonna be a free agent at the end of this year, so he's a guy that could bring back something."
Lugo is a fascinating potential trade acquisition for the Mets, given that he spent seven seasons in New York, amassing a 3.48 ERA, 508 strikeouts, and 16 saves in 275 appearances for them.
Lugo currently owns a 4-5 record with a very solid 2.93 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 14 starts (83 innings) for the Royals this season. Given that he can become a free agent after this season (he has a player option for 2026) and is currently 35 years old, New York likely wouldn't have to break the bank in terms of prospects in order to bring Lugo back on board.