Mets' Carlos Mendoza praises promising young infielder after Opening Day loss
Hoping to build off their magical 2024 season, the New York Mets fell flat on Opening Day as they lost to the Houston Astros, 3-1. It is just the second time in franchise history that the Mets lost on Opening Day in back-to-back seasons.
From Clay Holmes struggling with his command in his first regular season start to the offense not being able to cash in with runners in scoring position, it was definitely a disappointing start for a Mets team that has such high expectations in 2025.
While there aren't many silver linings in their loss, promising infielder Luisangel Acuña turned in a very impressive at-bat against Houston's hard-throwing closer, Josh Hader, during New York's ninth-inning rally that fell short. Acuña worked a 12-pitch at-bat, which resulted in the 23-year-old walking and loading up the bases.
Despite going 0-for-3 at the plate and making a costly throwing error earlier in the game, manager Carlos Mendoza was impressed by Acuña’s ninth-inning at-bat, which ultimately set up a sacrifice fly by Francisco Lindor—the Mets’ only run of the game.
"That's what you want to see, especially out of a young player. He's 0-for-3, makes an error, and then he's facing one of the best closers in the game, and for him to have an at-bat like that says a lot," Mendoza said after the game.
While Acuña did make that bad throw, which resulted in Houston's third run, his long at-bat against Hader and the poise he showed at the plate are certainly encouraging for the Mets to see, especially after Acuña strung together a very impressive offensive performance toward the end of last season.
With Jeff McNeil expected to be out for most of April as he continues to nurse a strained oblique, that kind of at-bat by Acuña is something the Mets would love to see from their promising infielder while he's still in the major leagues.