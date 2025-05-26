Mets’ Carlos Mendoza provides injury update on Sean Manaea
The New York Mets find themselves eleven games over .500 to start the season, and a lot of that success can be credited to the starting rotation. Even better, manager Carlos Mendoza gave a little insight on when the Mets could potentially get last year’s ace back in the fold.
Read More: Mets ace Kodai Senga gives blunt verdict on facing Shohei Ohtani
It’s been nearly three months to the day since the Mets announced that Sean Manaea had strained his right oblique during Spring Training. After suffering a setback at the end of March, the southpaw is finally ramping up baseball activities ahead of a potential return to the rotation; Mendoza spoke to the media on Monday and provided an optimistic update on Manaea’s progress.
“Sean Manaea’s got a live BP on Thursday and Jose (Siri) is going to be one of the hitters.”
The session on Thursday will be the first time Manaea faces live batters since Spring Training. Last Sunday, Manaea was able to throw a short session off of the mound, getting up to 15 pitches before the Mets’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. MLB Insider Jon Heyman reported that Manaea is likely a couple of weeks behind fellow injured starter Frankie Montas, who began his first rehab assignment over the weekend.
Manaea opted out of his contract this past offseason and re-signed with the Mets on a three-year $75 million deal. The veteran southpaw is entering his tenth season in the big leagues, but has resurrected his career since arriving in Queens. Last year, Manaea posted a 12-6 record with a career-best 3.47 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across a career-high 181.2 innings.
Mendoza also took the time to provide the update for outfielder Jose Siri, who has been sidelined since mid-April with a fractured tibia. Siri sustained the injury after fouling a ball off of his left shin in a game against the Athletics.
“Yeah, so he (Siri) is continuously running progressions, that’s the biggest thing. Right now, he’s still just straight lines and nothing side-to-side or anything like that.”
Siri took some batting practice at Citi Field before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. His session on Thursday with Manaea will also be his first time facing live pitching since he has been out.