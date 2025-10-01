Mets' catcher to undergo thumb surgery after playing through injury
The New York Mets' season ended earlier than anyone could've expected, and now an offseason filled with many questions begins.
However, a significant injury concern is being addressed immediately. According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Francisco Álvarez is scheduled to undergo surgery in the next few days to repair the sprained UCL in his right thumb.
Read More: New York Mets miss postseason in historic collapse
The 23-year-old catcher sustained the injury during the team's August 17 game against the Seattle Mariners in the Little League Classic, when he slid headfirst into second base while legging out a hustle double.
Despite being placed on the 10-day injured list the next day, Álvarez began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse only ten days later. During that stint, the catcher sustained another injury, fracturing the pinkie in his left hand after being hit by a pitch during a rehab game on August 27. That injury briefly postponed his return before he rejoined the Mets on September 5.
Álvarez hit .230 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 20 games while playing through both of those hand injuries down the stretch.
What Does Álvarez's Injury Mean?
It was known that the catcher's thumb injury would require offseason surgery, and the question was only a matter of when that surgery would happen. While an exact timeline for Álvarez's return to regular baseball activities won't be known until after the surgery, it is not expected to impact his availability for the 2026 season.
This past season was a rollercoaster for the Mets catcher, but he certainly ended the season much better than he started it. After struggling mightily to begin the season (which was also delayed by injury), Álvarez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on June 22; he returned to the Mets a month later after handling the decision like a professional, and looked like a completely new player.
In just 41 games after being recalled, he slashed an impressive .276/.360/.561. The hot stretch flipped the narrative surrounding Álvarez, who had been struggling to break through in his young career. Despite still holding a career average of just .230, his .256 batting average in 2025 was the highest of his three seasons in the majors, and has sparked optimism for the future.
Having Álvarez play to his true potential would certainly provide stability behind the plate for New York, which relied on Luis Torrens when Álvarez was in the minors or injured. As well as Torrens played defensively, his offensive stat line of .226/.284/.345 is lackluster at best, and won't win him the job of primary catcher.
Álvarez looks to be a core piece of the Mets as they look to return to the postseason next year. And with uncertain futures surrounding many position players including Pete Alonso, who announced he'll be opting out of his contract, the promising catcher could ascend in the Mets order and become a major contributor.