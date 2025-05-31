Mets catcher reveals best way to beat Shohei Ohtani
If somebody knew of a consistent way to get Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani out, they would be able to make a lot of money in exchange for that information.
Not only has Ohtani already won three MLB MVP awards (along with a World Series championship last year), but his .294 average, 1.064 OPS, 22 home runs, and 11 stolen bases this season suggest that he's well on his way to securing another NL MVP. And that's without him returning to the mound, which he's on track to do a bit later on this year.
Of course, New York Mets fans don't need to be told how great Ohtani is. The fact that he hit .364 with a 1.185 OPS, 2 home runs, 6 RBIs, and 9 runs scored in 6 games against the Mets in the 2024 NLCS made it so Ohtani crossing home plate is etched into the minds of the New York faithful.
However, that doesn't mean Mets catcher Luis Torrens is without an idea of how to best get Ohtani out, which he relayed during a May 31 interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post.
"It’s important to call good pitches and not repeat the same pitch over and over, so just keep him off balance," Torrens said when asked, "What is it like when Shohei Ohtani is in the batter’s box?"
Of course, mixing pitches up isn't a proven way to get Ohtani out. But it seems to be the best way, at least according to Torrens.