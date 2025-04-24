Mets coach called Francisco Lindor a 'no-show' before hot streak
New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor started the 2025 MLB season going 0 for his first 11 at the plate.
This brought to mind Lindor's history of slow starts. In 2024, he started the season on a 0-24 slump and was batting .193/.268/.348 by the end of May before performing at an MVP-caliber level for the rest of the year. Lindor was batting .211/.291/.411 as late as June 17 during the 2023 season and was hitting .194/.292/.303 through May in 2021.
Thankfully, it hasn't taken him nearly as long to turn things around this year, as Lindor is already hitting .309 with an .869 OPS and five home runs heading into New York's April 25 game against the Washington Nationals.
However, an April 23 article from Fox Sports' Deesha Thosar relayed a conversation between Lindor and Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez from last October, where Chavez dropped a blunt comment that seemed to have spurned Lindor to success.
"We were talking about my season, and he said that, at one point in the year, it was like I was a no-show — like I wasn't really there," Lindor said of a conversation with Chavez. "And that hit home for me."
Read more: Insider pours cold water on Mets, Pete Alonso extension talks
Lindor later added of this comment, "I loved it. I didn't take it as tough. I took it as, like, that's true, you know? When you go 0-for-30 it's like you're not there. If you go to the box and you waste five at-bats, that's a day that you didn't show up. So I took that to heart.
"Sometimes just having conversations, it wakes things up. Or it reminds you that, yes, you're giving everything you got, but I think you might have a little bit more. And that's kind of how I took it," he continued.
Given how badly Lindor wants to win, it isn't surprising to hear that he responded well to this constructive criticism.