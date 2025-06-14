Mets continue hot streak at home as Citi Field attendance soars
The New York Mets are continuing to roll, standing as the best team in baseball as of late. They have also seen incredible success at home this year, with an MLB-best 27-8 record in front of jam-packed Citi Field crowds.
Last season, Mets owner Steve Cohen challenged fans to get to the ballpark. He called out for fans on social media, asking that they fill the seats at Citi Field, especially when the Mets were playing meaningful baseball late in the season. Whether it was a marketing ploy or not, Cohen has gotten his wish.
The Mets are seeing their highest attendance since Citi Field opened in 2009. The ballpark is one of the most populated parks this year, a drastic difference from attendance last season.
In 33 games, the Mets have averaged 37,858 fans per game; in that same amount of games in 2024, less than 25,000 fans were coming to each game. Things have completely shifted at Citi Field and the team is seeing the effects of having a full house day in and day out.
It is obvious that the Mets are playing incredible baseball right now, but besides the show on the field, Citi Field has so much to offer. The Cohens have created heaven for baseball fans in this park, making a space that fans are flocking to; from the must-try food to the in-game light shows to the pregame giveaways, this place has been doing everything right and it certainly shows when the attendance records come out.
In mid-June, the Mets are playing in a ballpark that is excited every game, with even weekday contests nearing sellout territory. Every crowd is roaring louder than the next. There is so much baseball yet to play, yet it already seems like the Mets are playing crucial games in a playoff atmosphere. This season in particular, the fans are truly the 10th man on the field.
Mets fans have always been dedicated, it's in their blood. But this year, fans are coming out more and more. Of course it has to do with the fact that the Mets are winning and putting on a show with their superstars in Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, but it is so much more than just that. Citi Field is a place fans want to be.