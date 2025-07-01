What do the Mets need to be successful against Milwaukee?
July is here and for the New York Mets, that hopefully means the June gloom is over.
To say that the Mets have been struggling would be an understatement, as the team has been completely underperforming in the past month. But after a team meeting in Pittsburgh, the Mets have an opportunity to turn things around at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Read More: New York Mets hit rock bottom amid sweep by Pirates
One of the biggest struggles this team has had over this stretch has obviously been starting pitching. While injuries have been a factor, it is also time for the healthy starters to be holding down the fort right now. No athlete is perfect, but when a team is battered like the Mets are, there needs to be more action from every individual.
The Mets need length from their starters: they need to see their starters pitch a minimum of six innings at this point to keep the bullpen from being too taxed. Milwaukee has a great set of starters slated for this three-game series, and the Mets need to keep up if they want to take the series.
But besides the obvious issues on the mound, the Mets have had their offense completely silenced. That much was obvious in this past series against Pittsburgh; New York was outscored the worst they have ever been in a three-game series in franchise history. Giving up 30 runs in three games is awful, but it's difficult to win any series by only scoring four runs total.
Even with pitching struggling, the bats have been unable to produce at all, and it's obvious that most of the lineup is in the middle of a slump. Things happen, its a long baseball season, but it really is unacceptable to be putting up such abysmal numbers when they are capable of so much more. The Mets absolutely need to change this to compete against Milwaukee.
There needs to be a shift in attitude and playstyle, doing anything to get guys on base and keep passing the baton. This Brewers team is fiery and on a roll; it is going to take a lot to stop them in their tracks, so the Mets need to be on their A-game.
Let's not forget the history these teams have with the way the 2024 Wild Card series played out. Milwaukee will be playing hard to try and get even, and the Mets cannot let that slide. They have to take back control of their destiny, and what better time than now at home.
There is too much at stake to allow another series sweep like New York did against a bad Pirates team. It is time for the Mets to take that team meeting as seriously as possible and to turn that into results before they get left behind.