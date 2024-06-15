Surprising American League Contender Linked To Mets Superstar Pete Alonso
The New York Mets could look a whole lot different by the time August rolls around.
Two years ago the Mets were one of the best teams in baseball. New York won 101 games and seemed poised to make a deep playoff run. Things didn't go as the club hoped and the Mets looked to re-tool heading into 2023.
New York didn't live up to expectations and traded Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander away at the trade deadline. The Mets entered the 2024 season after a strong offseason looking to get back on track but now are in danger of being sellers again and this time star first baseman Pete Alonso could be moved.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of the top landing spots for Alonso and surprisingly mentioned the Kansas City Royals as an option.
"The Royals may be fourth in the American League in scoring with an average of 4.87 runs per game, but the foundation underneath looks a little flimsy," Rymer said. "Only Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez really scare anyone, and the Royals are already beginning to regress with runners in scoring position. They batted .311 in those spots through the end of May. They're at .250 so far in June.
"Adding a slugger like Alonso would certainly blunt the edge of further regression in that department. And he need not bump Pasquantino, who's a much better defender, from the cold corner. Rather, Alonso could see more action at DH. It's one of the weaker spots in Kansas City's lineup, having accounted for only a .210 average and a .666 OPS."
Kansas City didn't have high expectations coming into the 2024 campaign but currently is in second place in the American League Central with an impressive 40-31 record. The Royals certainly could earn a playoff spot and landing Alonso only would make their chances better.
