Mets Could Stun at Trade Deadline by Landing Highly Sought After Target
Last year, the New York Mets did a favor for an NL East rival at the trade deadline. This summer, a former trade partner could return said favor.
In 2023, the Mets dealt closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins in exchange for a pair of young prospects in shortstop Marco Vargas and catcher Ronald Hernandez. At the time, the Marlins were in a similar spot as the present day Mets being NL Wild Card contenders. So despite playing in the same division, the two sides swinging another trade in consecutive seasons isn't out of the realm of possibility.
The Marlins currently possess one of the top closers in baseball this year, left-hander Tanner Scott (1.50 ERA), and a number of teams will be vying for his services ahead of the deadline. The Mets could certainly be in the mix as they could use an elite late-inning arm to pair with closer Edwin Diaz.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, there will be heavy competition for Scott, and the New York Yankees are among the many teams that are interested.
As opposed to the cross-town rival Yankees, the Mets have a bit of a disadvantage as trade partners for Miami. This is because the Bronx Bombers are all-in this season and serious World Series contenders, and the Mets are in a transition year where they have a realistic shot to capture a Wild Card in a weaker NL race.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said he could see his club being buyers after going 18-8 in their past 26 games. They're also just two games back of the third Wild spot and 2.5 out of the second position.
Scott would be a major boost in a shaky Met bullpen, and the team did swing a similar trade with Miami last summer. That said, Scott will likely draw a significant return and the Mets might be better off looking elsewhere so they don't have to sell-off prospects. If the Mets wind up trading for Scott, and they certainly could, it would be a stunner at the deadline.