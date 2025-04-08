Mets could target AL slugger at trade deadline
While the New York Mets have gotten off to a solid 6-3 start to the season, it isn't because their offense has been setting the world on fire.
Instead, their starting rotation has been the best in baseball to this point, their bullpen has performed well, and select players (such as Pete Alonso) have performed well enough at the plate so this point where the Mets have been able to win games.
One position where New York has received very little offensive production is center field. And in an April 7 article, Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker conveyed one potential trade target for the Mets who could fit that.
"In terms of the Mets offense, the early returns from Jose Siri aren't great. He's batting .059 and slugging .118 through six games. Those numbers are bound to improve, but this is also a player with a career OPS (87) that's below the league average, per Baseball Reference," Zucker wrote.
"Maybe the stars align to where Luis Robert Jr. becomes a more attainable target for New York."
This is not the first time that the Mets have been linked to Robert Jr., as he has commonly been considered a top potential trade target for them, since the Chicago White Sox's 2024 fire sale amid their historically bad season.
Robert Jr. has started the 2025 season slowly, posting a .061 average, .444 OPS, and just 1 RBI to this point. However, there's no question that he's extremely talented and can catch fire at any point.
is there a chance Robert Jr. could be playing in Queens by the end of the trade deadline? It definitely seems possible.