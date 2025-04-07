Steve Cohen gets honest about potential Pete Alonso Mets extension
It hasn't taken Pete Alonso long to remind New York Mets fans why he's one of the most beloved players in the team's recent history.
Leading into the Mets' April 7 home game against the Miami Marlins, the Polar Bear (or the Polar Beer, as Juan Soto called him) is hitting .290 with a whopping 1.066 OPS, 3 home runs, and 11 RBIs. His success is a large reason why the Mets have started the season off with a 6-3 record, despite some of their other sluggers starting the season relatively slow at the plate.
Of course, Alonso spent most of this past offseason as an unrestricted free agent before re-signing a two-year, $54 million deal (which includes a player opt-out after the first season) with New York in February.
If Alonso keeps his current form up, he'll likely exercise that player option and re-enter free agency to secure a longer-term deal. Then again, the Mets could also try and extend Alonso before he reaches that point.
Mets owner Steve Cohen spoke about a potential Pete Alonso extension during a March interview with the New York Post, which was posted on their Instagram on April 7.
"We're open," Cohen said about a potential extension with Alonso. "You know, we're excited about the '25 season, and listen: I hope Pete has a tremendous season. That would be great for the Mets, certainly great for him, and hopefully that means we can figure out a way to extend the arrangement.
"We'll worry about it when we worry about it down the road," he added. "But right now, we're focused on the '25 season."
While Cohen was relatively noncommittal, Mets fans will love hearing that a potential Alonso extension is already on his mind.