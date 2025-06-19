Mets deemed as possible landing spot for pair of impact sluggers
The New York Mets could use another bat to lengthen their lineup and provide more impact to the middle or top of the order.
With the trade deadline approaching next month, there are two names that MLB insider Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports believes could potentially land with the Mets.
Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman/DH Josh Naylor is a slugger in which Dorsey believes fits with the Mets.
"Josh Naylor has been one of the more underrated first baseman in baseball for a while, but in his first season in the desert, he has been able to shine. Naylor, 27, is hitting .302 in 70 games for the D-backs this season, with 9 homers, 9 stolen bases and 17 doubles," Dorsey wrote. "The Arizona first baseman knows how to be a run producer, and he has also proven that he’s a complete hitter, currently tied for 11th in MLB in hits."
The Diamondbacks, who are a game under .500 and three games back of a Wild Card spot in the NL, are not guaranteed to be sellers. That being said, Arizona has been decimated by injuries and Naylor will be a free agent after the season so trading him wouldn't be the biggest shock.
In addition to Naylor, Dorsey also called the Mets a potential landing spot for Baltimore Orioles first baseman/DH Ryan O'Hearn.
"The Baltimore designated hitter has a .306/.385/.493 slash line, with nine doubles and 10 home runs," Dorsey wrote. "O’Hearn, 31, will be a free agent at the end of the season, making him the type of rental who could help push an already strong team over the top."
Like Naylor, O'Hearn is a rental bat. However, the Orioles appear destined to be sellers as they sit 11 games under .500 and in dead last at 11 games back in the AL East.
The Mets are in need of production out of the DH spot and either the lefty hitting Naylor or O'Hearn could slide into the middle of the order to give added protection to the big three boppers: Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso. Both options would also provide depth at first base behind Alonso.