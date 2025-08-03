Mets 'Fab Four' breaks out of slump in win vs Giants
It was only a matter of time until the New York Mets' offense and their "Fab Four" snapped out of its funk.
New York broke their four-game losing streak on Saturday with a resounding 12-6 win against the San Francisco Giants, which put them back in first place in the NL East over the Philadelphia Phillies. The biggest story of Saturday's game, however, was that aforementioned "Fab Four" at the top of the Mets lineup, which consists of the likes of Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso, finally breaking out with their bats.
It was no secret that the four sluggers entered Saturday's game all mired in offensive slumps, which was one of the main factors of the Mets' recent skid. That all changed when Pete Alonso, who homered last night, got the offense going for the Amazins' with a three-run homer in the top of the first, giving the Mets a 3-0 lead.
That long ball for Alonso was also his 250th of his career, three away from surpassing Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in franchise history.
Lindor also seemed to finally snap out of his offensive woes, going 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBI, while Nimmo also drove in three runs from the leadoff spot. Although Soto recorded just a mere hit on the afternoon, the top of the Mets lineup in total went 10-for-22 at the dish, driving in 10 of the 12 runs scored for the ballclub.
Manager Carlos Mendoza met with reporters following Saturday's win and spoke about how great it was seeing the "Fab Four" break out offensively.
"It's always good to see those guys perform and having good at-bats, getting results, driving the ball, getting big hits, taking walks, we haven't seen that in a while," Mendoza said. "But we know they're too good of players, too good of hitters. At some point, this is going to turn and it was good to see it today."
The Mets and their "Fab Four" will look to build off their 12-run victory and take the series on Sunday. Frankie Montas will be toeing the slab for the Mets, while the Giants will throw out top pitching prospect Carson Whisenhunt. First pitch is slated for 1:40 p.m. EST.