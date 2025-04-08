Mets’ Francisco Lindor collects milestone 1,500th career hit in victory over Marlins
It was a historic night at Citi Field on Monday, as New York Mets star Francisco Lindor recorded his 1,500th career hit off of Miami Marlins reliever Tyler Phillips.
The slap single to left field was Lindor’s third hit of the night in three at-bats and briefly raised his early season batting average to .250. Lindor reached the milestone in his 1,384th career game and 607th game as a Met; the 31-year-old has recorded 604 hits while donning the blue and orange.
Although Lindor has been one of the team’s best offensive weapons since his arrival in 2021, he has some ground to make up to crack the Mets’ top ten hit leaders. The franchise leader in hits is David Wright, with 1,777 knocks; Jose Reyes is second with 1,534, and Ed Kranepool is third with 1,418.
Read More: New York Mets discussed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in offseason
Lindor has been one of the more consistent hitters in the majors since breaking into the league in 2015 with Cleveland. Aside from the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, Lindor has never recorded fewer than 104 hits in a season. He is a four-time MLB All-Star and four-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award for the best offensive player at each position.
The 31-year-old shortstop now has a six-game hitting streak after starting the season hitless in New York's opening series against the Houston Astros. Slow starts are nothing new for Lindor, who began last season on a 0-24 slump and was batting just .193 as late as May 20th; Lindor had similarly slow starts to the year in 2021 and 2023, with struggles that lasted well into June.
The Mets have welcomed the early season production from Lindor, and it is a key reason why the team is riding a four-game winning streak into Monday’s action. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have Juan Soto on deck this year protecting Lindor at the top of the Mets’ lineup. The addition of Soto and the return of Pete Alonso gives the Mets one of the strongest top-of-the-order trios in the league.
Lindor needs just six hits to surpass Dave Magadan for 31st on the Mets’ all-time hits list.