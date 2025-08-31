Mets’ Francisco Lindor featured in new MLB Network documentary
While the New York Mets continue their push for a postseason spot, fans will have a chance to get a deeper look at one of their brightest stars.
On Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, MLB Network will debut Behind the Smile: Francisco Lindor, a 45-minute documentary that provides exclusive access and pulls back the curtain on the five-time All-Star shortstop. It is the latest installment of the MLB Network Presents documentary series and the fourth to feature an active player, following Freddie Freeman this past July, Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2021, and Mike Trout in 2017.
From the outside, fans of the Mets, Guardians, and baseball at large may already admire Lindor’s five-tool talent and clutch moments. But this documentary offers a more humanizing narrative, effectively showing that, in many ways, the most defining parts of his life and career have emerged from periods of profound struggle. Viewers will come away with a renewed appreciation for all he has endured and overcome, both on and off the field.
The program traces Lindor’s journey from playing on dirt fields in Puerto Rico as a child to shining under the bright lights of New York. It recounts his emotional story of leaving home—and part of his family—at age 12 to chase his dream, emerging as a young star in Cleveland, and later navigating highly publicized struggles while shouldering the expectations of a franchise-record contract after his trade to the Mets in 2021.
Lindor opens up about his baseball journey and what drives him to succeed, remarking, “Baseball has always been kind of a coping mechanism. When things were bad, I would go to the baseball field. When things were bad, I would swing a bat. When things were bad, I would play wall ball, because that was the thing that I love to do the most.”
Mets Hall of Famer David Wright, owner Steve Cohen, manager Carlos Mendoza, and president of baseball operations David Stearns are among those who appear to discuss Lindor’s rise to stardom during the documentary. Longtime New York Post baseball columnist Joel Sherman and WFAN New York radio host Evan Roberts provide additional perspective on Lindor’s place in the New York sports scene and what he means to the city, the franchise, and the Mets fan base.
Lindor, 31, is in the midst of his 11th big league campaign and fifth as a Met. Through 134 games this season, the switch-hitting shortstop has produced a .268/.336/.462 (.798 OPS) slash line with 26 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases.
While the film highlights Lindor’s clutch play during New York’s magical 2024 postseason run and his determination to bring a World Series title to Queens, it presents an even more intimate look at him away from the field, where family remains at the core of who he is.
Following its debut on Aug. 31, Behind the Smile: Francisco Lindor will re-air on Labor Day, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. ET.