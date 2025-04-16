Mets' Francisco Lindor gets candid about struggles in the field
Francisco Lindor's early-season offensive struggles are the norm, but now there have been costly miscues in the field from the four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner.
During the third inning of the New York Mets' loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Lindor booted what appeared to be a tailor-made double-play ground ball. The flub allowed a run to score, followed by a second run to put the Mets behind 2-1; Minnesota went on to win the game 6-3.
After the game, Lindor was upfront about his uncharacteristic woes in the field.
"Today my eyes got a little blurry because of the weather but it’s unacceptable. What’s happening right now is unacceptable," Lindor said. "I gotta be better. It's not to the standards the Mets have, it's definitely not to the standard I have for myself. It's been two games already that cost the team."
Lindor also had two errors in the Mets' 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on April 1. He leads the league in errors at his position with four, and his fielding percentage of .939 is well below the league average at shortstop of .975. In sharp contrast, Lindor committed only 12 errors last season for a .979 fielding percentage, and his career fielding percentage of .980 is well above the league average.
Read More: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza hits career milestone
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza isn't worried about Lindor's struggles, noting "He's too good of a player. They're human, they're gonna make mistakes. I'll take my chances with him anytime."
To make matters worse, Lindor went 1-for-5 at the plate and struck out in the ninth inning with two runners in scoring position. He currently has a slash line of .219/.274/.328 with one home run and six RBI for the season.
The good news is that Lindor has a proven track record, and the Mets are sitting on top of the NL East with an 11-6 record despite his early struggles.