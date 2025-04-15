Mets manager Carlos Mendoza hits career milestone
The New York Mets appear to have found their manager of the future in Carlos Mendoza. On Monday night, Mendoza picked up 100th win with the Mets just 16 games into his second year with the club.
The Mets brought Mendoza aboard in November 2023 to turn the team around after a disappointing season. Just one year removed from a 101-61 finish and former manager Buck Showalter winning NL Manager of the Year, New York became just the fourth team in MLB history to suffer a losing season one year after winning 100+ games and Showalter was fired.
One month later, Mendoza signed on to a three-year contract with a team-option for 2027; his deal was the first major move made by Mets' president of baseball operations David Stearns, who was hired just a month before.
Both Stearns and Mendoza have quickly proved their worth in Queens, both integral to the Mets' special 2024 playoff run and the subsequent signing of superstar Juan Soto. The results have continued into 2025, as Mendoza's men are off to a 11-5 start and control first place of the NL East.
Read More: Carlos Mendoza gets blunt when asked about Mets' latest offensive woes
The milestone win was a convincing one, as New York took down the Minnesota Twins 5-1 behind offensive output from Soto (two-run home run) and the scorching hot Pete Alonso (two hits, one RBI). But the story on Monday, as it has been all year, was the Mets' pitching staff that currently leads the league in ERA (2.22) despite injuries to key starters Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.
At just 45 years old, Mendoza is the 7th youngest active manager in MLB. While the Mets made him a first time manager, Mendoza's previous ten years of big league experience with the New York Yankees are evident in his poise, decision-making, and leadership. If results continue to follow him, it is easy to imagine Mendoza in the Mets' dugout for years to come.