Mets' Francisco Lindor Gets Honest About Return Outlook
The New York Mets completed an impressive 6-1 homestand against the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies, but they did so without their MVP.
Francisco Lindor has missed the last seven games for New York with a back injury. The 30-year-old has begun to ramp up baseball activities, and the Mets hope to get him back on Tuesday in time for their crucial three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.
While Lindor has made some progress from his back injury, which included receiving a facet injection on Thursday, the shortstop may still not be at 100% if/when he returns to the Mets' lineup.
Lindor spoke to reporters after the Mets' 2-1 win over the Phillies on Sunday night and gave an honest assessment about his recovery.
"If I play this year, I don't think it's going to be pain-free. I'm okay with that," Lindor said. "I just don't want it to be a constant pain where I can't bend over and I put my teammates in a position, where I'm not helping them as much as I can."
Even though he may not be 100% healthy if he makes a return to the lineup, Lindor still gave a positive outlook on how his rehab is progressing.
"Every day I'm pushing it to the limit and today [Sunday] I hit that limit and I just felt like that was enough," Lindor said. "The goal is to come in every day and work as hard as I can to reach that limit the trainers want me to hit and then we go from there."
Lindor also said that he's "optimistic" about returning to the lineup before the regular season ends for the Mets on September 29.
Despite the Mets not missing a beat without Lindor, who is considered a candidate for the National League MVP award, the team can sure use him back as they look to lockdown a postseason spot.
New York controls their own destiny to get into the postseason as they just have to win two out of three over the Braves in Atlanta to guarantee them a spot to play baseball in October. They're hoping to have their shortstop back to help them do so when their series begins on Tuesday at Truist Park.