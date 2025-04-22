Mets’ Francisco Lindor makes history after latest multi-homer game
After posting a .906 OPS against the Philadelphia Phillies in last year’s NLDS, Francisco Lindor continued to haunt his division rival in Monday’s series-opening win for the New York Mets.
Just like he did against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, the All-Star shortstop led things off in the bottom of the first inning with a round tripper. Lindor is only the third player in franchise history to hit leadoff homers in back-to-back games, joining Kaz Matsui (2004) and Curtis Granderson (2017). But he did not stop there.
In the seventh inning, Lindor launched his second home run of the night — a three-run shot to center — which helped seal the Mets’ 5-4 victory. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored, logging the 20th multi-homer game of his 11-year career.
According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Lindor is now one ahead of Trevor Story for the most such games by an active player penciled in at shortstop. He also jumped to third on the all-time leaderboard for most multi-homer games at the position, trailing only Alex Rodriguez (33) and Hall of Famer Ernie Banks (24).
Lindor, 31, started the season in an 0-for-12 slump but turned things around as soon as the calendar flipped to April. Through his first 19 games this month, he is batting .325/.379/.571 (.950 OPS) with four doubles, five home runs, 12 RBIs, and 16 runs scored.
Following Monday’s game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza pointed to one main difference he has noticed in Lindor’s approach during his latest hot streak.
“The at-bat [in the third inning], he walked laying off a 3-1 changeup. Usually, when he’s in trouble, he’s swinging at those pitches below the strike zone,” Mendoza said. “Right now, he’s taking those, and when he's getting his pitches in the strike zone, he's not missing them, and hitting them with authority.”
Slow starts have been a pattern for Lindor throughout his career, but aside from the opening series in Houston, this season is shaping up differently.
His current production mirrors what he delivered from mid-May through October last year. After moving into the leadoff spot on May 18, Lindor hit .304/.374/.554 (.928 OPS) with a 160 wRC+, leading the Mets on an improbable postseason run while surging to second in the NL MVP voting.
Once again, Lindor’s individual success is fueling team success. The Mets (16-7) enter Tuesday with a five-game winning streak — their second of the 2025 campaign — while holding a three-game cushion in the division standings.