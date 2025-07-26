Mets' Francisco Lindor starting to find offensive groove after rough stretch
That 0-for-31 stretch has quickly become a thing of the past for New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.
After being mired in a career-worst slump that plagued Lindor during the Mets' final stretch of games before the All-Star break, followed by the start of the second half of the season, he seems to be back to his old self.
Lindor snapped his hitless drought on Wednesday during New York's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, recording two singles and driving in two runs. He followed that encouraging day at the plate last night, when the Mets began their crucial six-game West Coast trip with the first of three against the San Francisco Giants.
The 31-year-old went 3-for-5 at the plate on Friday against the Giants, including slugging his 20th home run of the season, which helped propel the Mets to their fifth straight victory, 8-1. It was also Lindor's first long ball since July 11 against the Kansas City Royals.
"I got rhythm. I feel good," Lindor said following Friday's game. "I did what I wanted to do today. Had a game plan and was able to execute it. That means my swing is in a good spot. Stay the course, continue to be better every day."
Since that career-worst 0-for-31 slide, Lindor has gone 5-for-9 over his last two games, with his cold streak on offense now a distant memory. On the season, he's hitting .252/.318/.443 with 39 extra-base hits and a .761 OPS.
With the Mets holding onto a narrow half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East, Lindor has certainly picked the perfect time to snap out of his offensive funk. He and the Mets will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they play their second game of their three-game set against the Giants tonight at 9:05 p.m. EST.