Inside The Mets

Mets' Francisco Lindor starting to find offensive groove after rough stretch

Francisco Lindor has begun to heat up with his bat after a career-worst stretch.

Logan VanDine

Jul 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) smiles after advancing to third base on a ground out by right fielder Juan Soto (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Jul 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) smiles after advancing to third base on a ground out by right fielder Juan Soto (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

That 0-for-31 stretch has quickly become a thing of the past for New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

After being mired in a career-worst slump that plagued Lindor during the Mets' final stretch of games before the All-Star break, followed by the start of the second half of the season, he seems to be back to his old self.

Lindor snapped his hitless drought on Wednesday during New York's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, recording two singles and driving in two runs. He followed that encouraging day at the plate last night, when the Mets began their crucial six-game West Coast trip with the first of three against the San Francisco Giants.

The 31-year-old went 3-for-5 at the plate on Friday against the Giants, including slugging his 20th home run of the season, which helped propel the Mets to their fifth straight victory, 8-1. It was also Lindor's first long ball since July 11 against the Kansas City Royals.

"I got rhythm. I feel good," Lindor said following Friday's game. "I did what I wanted to do today. Had a game plan and was able to execute it. That means my swing is in a good spot. Stay the course, continue to be better every day."

Read More: Top prospect on New York Mets' radar

Since that career-worst 0-for-31 slide, Lindor has gone 5-for-9 over his last two games, with his cold streak on offense now a distant memory. On the season, he's hitting .252/.318/.443 with 39 extra-base hits and a .761 OPS.

With the Mets holding onto a narrow half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East, Lindor has certainly picked the perfect time to snap out of his offensive funk. He and the Mets will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they play their second game of their three-game set against the Giants tonight at 9:05 p.m. EST.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News